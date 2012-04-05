'GMA' With Katie Couric Tops 'Today' on Wednesday in TotalViewers

On the third day of Katie Couric guest-hosting ABC's Good Morning America, the former Today anchor helped GMA beat its cross-town NBC rival by 87,000 total viewers,

according to Nielsen fast national data for Wednesday, April 4.

Good Morning America

posted 5.236 million total viewers, outperforming Today, which drew 5.149 million total viewers. In the key adults

25-54 demo however, Today topped GMA by 319,000 viewers. (2.25 million v.

1.93 million).

It was GMA's first

win over Today during its week of

Couric's guest-hosting turn. On Wednesday Today

featured a much-promoted interview with Ryan Seacrest, who announced he willjoin NBC's primetime coverage of the Summer Olympics in London.

It should be noted that GMA

has topped Today on single days

before -- it won two days the week of March 26 and the week of March 19. The

title it is trying to take away from NBC is the weekly ratings win, which Today has held for the last 16 years.