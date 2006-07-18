GMA Expected To Name Jim Murphy Senior EP

As ABC News' Good Morning America looks to make another run at NBC's Today in the network morning-news war, the news division is expected to name Jim Murphy, former executive producer of The CBS Evening News, as senior exec producer of Good Morning America, according to sources inside ABC News. ABC will also likely hire an executive producer to work under Murphy.



ABC has been looking to fill the GMA job since outgoing executive producer Ben Sherwood revealed in June he would leave the show to return home to Los Angeles.



Most recently, Murphy was executive producer for CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, a position he held for six years. Murphy's departure in November came after Rather left the show and as new CBS News President Sean McManus was making several changes to his executive ranks. Former 60 Minutes Producer Ron Hartman is now EP for Evening News, which will be anchored by Katie Couric beginning in September.



Murphy is a veteran of mornings having previously worked on CBS' morning show. This fall, however, the battle will heat up to new levels, with Meredith Vieira replacing Katie Couric on NBC's Today and Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts trying to make a run without former host Charlie Gibson, now anchor of World News Tonight. CBS is also looking to revive its product and brought in news veteran Steve Friedman to oversee mornings.



ABC News declined to comment.

