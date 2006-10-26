GMA Edges Closer to Today

With co-anchor Diane Sawyer reporting from North Korea, ABC's Good Morning America edged a little closer to its rival NBC Today last week, although Today continued its streak as the most-watched morning news show.

For the week of Oct. 16, Today averaged 5.66 million viewers and 2.71 million adults 25 to 54, the key news demographic. GMA, meanwhile, notched 4.93 million viewers and 2.26 million adults 25 to 54. CBS' Early Show trailed with 2.52 million viewers and 1.05 million adults 25 to 54.

Both Today and GMA improved audiences slightly from last week, although Today was the only morning show to grow over the same week last year. Today has been no. 1 for 567 consective weeks.