‘GMA’ Cancels Adam Lambert Performance

American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert's risqué performance at the American Music Awards on Nov. 22 has not been well-received by the standards and practices gate-keepers at ABC, which aired the awards show.



The network received approximately 1,500 complaints. ABC edited parts of the performance for the tape-delayed west coast telecast. But the controversy got him cut from a scheduled appearance on Good Morning America Nov. 25, where he was to perform at the morning show's Times Square stage.



The sexually-charged performance had Lambert sharing a deep kiss with a male keyboardist, leading men dressed in S&M gear on leashes and instances of simulated oral sex.



An ABC News spokesperson said that the network was "concerned about airing a similar concert so early in the morning."



But fans can get their Lambert fix tomorrow after all. CBS News as stepped in to breach, booking Lambert for the Early Show where he'll not only perform but also discuss his AMA performance.