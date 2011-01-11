GM-NBCU Rev Up Olympic Sponsorship

General Motors has signed up as the exclusive domestic automotive

sponsor of NBC Universal's coverage of the 2012 Olympic Games, which will be

held in London.

As part of the deal, Chevrolet and Cadillac will have "a major advertising

presence" during broadcast and cable coverage airing from Jul. 27 to Aug. 12,

the companies said. Those brands will also be featured in NBC Olympic

programming leading up the game on television and online.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. GM has been an Olympic

advertiser with NBC since 2000.

"Chevrolet and Cadillac are two of the world's premiere automotive brands in

the midst of a remarkable resurgence, so it's terrific to see them make a major

investment in our coverage of the London Games," said Gary Zenkel, president,

NBC Olympics, in a statement.

General Motors, rescued from bankruptcy by the federal government, has been

increasing its ad spending and is showing up in high profile venues, including

the Super Bowl, airing on Fox.

"Media partnerships like this provide great opportunities for us to spread the

word about our newest cars, trucks and crossovers," said Joel Ewanick, global

chief marketing officer for GM. "GM has been a huge fan of the Olympic Games

for decades, and we look forward to being a partner in a big way with NBC

Universal as it again covers one of the world's most significant sporting

events."