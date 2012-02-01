GM Dumps Upfront Buys

General Motors on Tuesday surprised broadcast and cable

networks by exercising its option to cancel about half of the advertising time

it bought in last year's upfront market.

Network sales executives estimated that the canceled

advertising was worth at least $30 million, spread across the major

broadcasters and top cable networks.

One sales executive speculated that General Motors found

itself overbought after last year's upfront, with big commitments to advertise

on this weekend's Super Bowl, where spots are going for more than $3 million

for 30 seconds, and in the upcoming Summer Olympics from London on NBC.

General Motors has been looking to control its advertising

expenses. It recently decided to move its media buying account from Starcom to

Carat.

After last year's strong upfront, there was speculation that

if the ad market were to turn, the first signs would appear when second quarter

options were due. But as of last week, sales executives had not expected many

advertisers to exercise a significant number of options and that the market

would remain stable. When the economy

cratered in 2008, advertisers exercised options and canceled large portions of

their upfront buys.

"This could just be a GM thing. GM is big and significant

but we haven't heard from other big advertisers looking to cut their upfront

buys," said one senior network sales executive.

It will be tough for the networks to resell the commercial

time optioned by GM in the scatter market. Volume has been slow-down more than

10% from a year ago-and networks have been concentrating on maintaining prices

as upfront sales for the 2012-13 season approach.

Advertisers who buy commercial time during the upfront have the

ability to exercise options to cancel some of their purchases. For the fourth

quarter, orders are firm. In the first quarter, they are generally allowed to

cancel up to 25% of what they've bought. And in the second and third quarter,

they have options to cancel as much as 50%.

Normally, networks expect the option rate to be about 5%.

Adweek was first

to report on GM's option activity.