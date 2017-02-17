Gloria Tristani Joins NHMC
Former FCC Democratic commissioner Gloria Tristani has joined the National Hispanic Media Coalition as a special policy advisor.
That advice will be on how to close the digital divide and push for more Latino voices in the media.
Tristani has been an attorney with Spiegel & McDiarmid, where her clients included PEG channels and municipal governments.
She is also the former president of the Benton Foundation.
Tristani was a commissioner in 1997-2001, where she pushed for E-rate schools and libraries broadband subsidies and greater diversity.
She is also managing director of the Office of Communication of the United Church of Christ, which has been a long-time advocate for ownership diversity and the public interest standard.
