Gloria Tristani Joins NHMC

Former FCC Democratic commissioner Gloria Tristani has joined the National Hispanic Media Coalition as a special policy advisor.

That advice will be on how to close the digital divide and push for more Latino voices in the media.

Tristani has been an attorney with Spiegel & McDiarmid, where her clients included PEG channels and municipal governments.

She is also the former president of the Benton Foundation.

Tristani was a commissioner in 1997-2001, where she pushed for E-rate schools and libraries broadband subsidies and greater diversity.

She is also managing director of the Office of Communication of the United Church of Christ, which has been a long-time advocate for ownership diversity and the public interest standard.