Gloria Estefan to Guest Star on ‘One Day at a Time’

Gloria Estefan, who sings the theme song on Netflix comedy One Day at a Time, will guest star in season three. Estefan, a Cuban-American pop star, will play Mirtha, Lydia’s little sister and arch-nemesis. Rita Moreno plays Lydia.

Season three arrives in 2019.

One Day at a Time is produced by Sony Television Productions for Netflix.

A reimagining of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, One Day at a Time follows three generations of a Cuban-American family going through the ups and downs of life. A military veteran-mother raises two children, and gets help from her old-school mother and her building manager.

The cast includes Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz.

Norman Lear executive produces, with Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce executive producing and co-showrunning. Brent Miller also executive produces.