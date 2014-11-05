Glick, Bishara, Allen, Hoff to Speak at Next TV Summit #NYCTVWk #NextTV

UPDATED: Please note this story was edited on Nov. 10 to reflect a change in panelists. Clearleap's Jeff Allen replaced Dave Mowrey, VP of product management for Clearleap, on the panel.

Jinni’s Yosi Glick, Synacor’s Michael Bishara, Clearleap’s Jeff Allen and SeaChange’s Alan Hoff will speak at the Next TV Summit & Expo New York on Nov. 12.

The quartet will participate in a panel titled “Technology Improving Video Delivery on Every Screen and Device” moderated by Multichannel News technology editor Jeff Baumgartner. The conversation is part of NYC Television Week, a two-day conference Nov. 12-13 presented by B&C parent company NewBay Media.

Glick is CEO and cofounder of Jinni, a discovery service that searches pay-TV and OTT providers for TV and movie content. Prior to founding Jinni in 2007, Glick worked for Accenture and Oracle.

Bishara joined Synacor in 2012 as senior VP and general manager of TV everywhere. Before Synacor, Bishara served as senior VP of HBO Broadband/Digital Group. He also had stints at Time Inc. and AT&T.

Allen, who is VP of business and corporate development at Clearleap, oversees growth strategy and multiplatform initiatives for the company, which offers multiscreen solutions for television and media companies. The exec previously cofounded two ventures and has worked on projects with Microsoft, Comcast, Time Warner and others.

Hoff currently serves as VP of strategic marketing for SeaChange, a company that provides multiscreen television software and services. Prior to SeaChange, he had an eight-year stint at Avid.

The panelists will explore the apps and new technology that are improving video delivery in a multiplatform world.

Next TV Summit & Expo is a high-level industry conference, exhibition and networking event.

In addition to Next TV, NYC TV Week includes subsidiary conferences Advanced Advertising, The Content Show and The Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

Next TV, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.