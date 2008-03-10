Glenn Haygood Named President/GM of WLKY-TV Louisville, Ky.

Hearst-Argyle Television named Glenn Haygood president and general manager of WLKY-TV Louisville, Ky.

He succeeds James Carter, who becomes president and GM of Hearst-Argyle's WESH-TV and WKCF-TV Orlando-Daytona-Melbourne, Fla.

He had been general sales manager of the company's WXII-TV Winston-Salem/Greensboro, N.C., where the station saw eight straight years of revenue-share growth in the market.

“[Glenn is] a great example of the bench strength and management depth we have in our company,” Hearst-Argyle Television president and CEO David Barrett said in a statement. “He’s delivered consistently strong results in sales management for WXII in recent years and has been an integral part of our very effective management team in the Winston-Salem/Greensboro market.”

Barrett continued, “Glenn has developed an insightful understanding about the hallmark values that drive success in local television -- a strong commitment to local news and community service, an energetic embrace of new digital-media opportunities and disciplined business management.”

Haygood got his degree at the University of Central Florida.