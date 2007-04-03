Glenn Close Takes the Lead in New FX Series

In a first for the Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress, Glenn Close with star in the new FX legal thriller Damages. She will play a prominent attorney that targets big corporations, and the cast will include Ted Danson, Tate Donovan, Rose Byrne, Noah Bean and Zeljko Ivanek.

"Glenn Close has given us a towering lead performance, and she is surrounded by an exceptional supporting cast," John Landgraf, President and GM of FX Networks, said in a statement. "This will be the next buzz-worthy FX series."

FX placed a 13-episode order of the show, which was created by Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler.

The series is being shot in New York and is being produced by FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television.