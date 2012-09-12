Glenn Beck's TheBlaze Network Gets Carriage on Dish

Glenn Beck's online network TheBlaze is moving to

television, on Wednesday striking a carriage deal with Dish Network.

The channel will be available as part of Dish's America's

Top 250 package starting Sept. 12 at 5 p.m., or offered to subscribers a la

carte for $5 a month starting Thursday. The move puts TheBlaze, which launchedas the online-only subscription service GBTV a year ago,

alongside news networks like MSNBC, CNN and Beck's former home, Fox News.

"After being phenomenally successful with his online

streaming network, we're pleased to host Glenn Beck's return to broadcast TV,

especially during this exciting and important political season," said Dish CEO

and president Joseph Clayton. "With Glenn's return, Dish is truly the one stop

for news, opinion and perspective across the full political spectrum."

In addition to Beck's eponymous show, TheBlaze features an

opinion show hosted by Andrew Wilkow, reality show Independence USA, kids' show Liberty

TreeHouse, news show Real News

and comedy news show The B.S. of A.

The network will continue to be offered as an online subscription service on

TheBlaze.com and Internet-connected devices.