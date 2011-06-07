Glenn Beck's New Internet Show to Launch with MonthlySubscription Model

Glenn Beck's production company, Mercury Radio Arts,

Tuesday formally announced the launch of GBTV, a live-streaming video network

that will launch on Sept. 12.





GBTV will feature Beck's new daily two-hour show

broadcast live from 5-7 p.m. ET, featuring "Glenn's unique fusion of

entertainment and enlightenment," and other original and licensed programming.





The network will charge $4.95 per month for access to

Beck's show and $9.95 for a subscription to GBTV Plus, which offers unlimited

access to the network's programming. GBTV will employ a hybrid business model,

drawing revenue from both subscriptions and advertisers.





"GBTV is the future," said Beck in a statement. "The

confines of traditional media no longer apply. GBTV is about getting active in

the community, participating in stories, and finding new ways to deliver news,

information and entertainment directly to the audience."





Former Fox News Channel exec Joel Cheatwood will serve as

president of programming for GBTV and oversee Beck's show as well as the

acquisition of content for the network.





GBTV will launch two other programs, a simulcast of

Beck's three-hour radio show and The 4th Hour starring Pat

Gray and Stu Burguire. The company said it will continue to add a variety of

scripted and unscripted content produced by Mercury and other companies.





Until the launch of Beck's show on Sept. 12, the network

will feature a behind-the-scenes reality show about the making of GBTV.