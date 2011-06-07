Glenn Beck's New Internet Show to Launch with MonthlySubscription Model
Glenn Beck's production company, Mercury Radio Arts,
Tuesday formally announced the launch of GBTV, a live-streaming video network
that will launch on Sept. 12.
GBTV will feature Beck's new daily two-hour show
broadcast live from 5-7 p.m. ET, featuring "Glenn's unique fusion of
entertainment and enlightenment," and other original and licensed programming.
The network will charge $4.95 per month for access to
Beck's show and $9.95 for a subscription to GBTV Plus, which offers unlimited
access to the network's programming. GBTV will employ a hybrid business model,
drawing revenue from both subscriptions and advertisers.
"GBTV is the future," said Beck in a statement. "The
confines of traditional media no longer apply. GBTV is about getting active in
the community, participating in stories, and finding new ways to deliver news,
information and entertainment directly to the audience."
Former Fox News Channel exec Joel Cheatwood will serve as
president of programming for GBTV and oversee Beck's show as well as the
acquisition of content for the network.
GBTV will launch two other programs, a simulcast of
Beck's three-hour radio show and The 4th Hour starring Pat
Gray and Stu Burguire. The company said it will continue to add a variety of
scripted and unscripted content produced by Mercury and other companies.
Until the launch of Beck's show on Sept. 12, the network
will feature a behind-the-scenes reality show about the making of GBTV.
