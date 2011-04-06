Glenn Beck Leaving Fox News Show

Glenn Beck will exit his daily program on Fox News

Channel later this year.

The news of his departure was announced Wednesday in a joint

statement from Fox News and Beck's production company, Mercury Radio Arts. An

end date for the program, Glenn Beck,

was not specified. Beck's contract with Fox News is up in December.

Mercury Radio Arts will work with Fox News to "develop and

produce a variety of television projects for air on the Fox News Channel as

well as content for other platforms including Fox News' digital properties,"

according to the press release.

Joel Cheatwood, SVP/development at Fox News will join

Mercury Radio Arts effective April 24 as executive VP to serve as a liaison

with FNC in the partnership.

"Glenn Beck is a powerful communicator, a creative

entrepreneur and a true success by anybody's standards. I look forward to

continuing to work with him," said Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in the

statement.

"I truly believe that America owes a lot to Roger Ailes and

Fox News," Beck added. "I cannot repay Roger for the lessons I've learned and

will continue to learn from him and I look forward to starting this new phase

of our partnership."

Beck's show, which has been on the air since early 2009,

averages 2.2 million total viewers and 563,000 in the adults 25-54 demo.