Glenn Beck Joining Fox News

CNN Headline News host and radio personality Glenn Beck is joining Fox News Channel.

Beginning next spring, Beck will host Fox News’ 5 p.m. weekday program, as well as a weekend show.

The 5 p.m. hour is currently occupied by America’s Election HQ.

Beck’s eponymous Headline News program has grown more than 200% in viewership since its launch in 2006 and his radio show, distributed by Premiere Radio Networks, is the third most listened to talk show in the 25-54 demo.

“As we embark on a new political landscape, Glenn’s thought provoking commentary will complement an already stellar line-up of stars at Fox News,” said Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News in a statement announcing the deal.