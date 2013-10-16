Glen Echo Hires Former FCC Official Satterwhite

Communications and advocacy firm The Glen Echo Group has hired former FCC official Ellen Satterwhite as a director.



Satterwhite was consumer policy advisor in the FCC's Consumer and Government Affairs Bureau, where she worked on surveys of broadband adoption for the National Broadband Plan under the plan's architect, Blair Levin.



She then served as program director at Gig U, the project to expand high speed broadband to connect universities, again under Levin.



At Glen Echo, Satterwhite will manage strategic communications for high-tech clients.



The companies campaigns have included fighting Internet piracy legislation for Google, Amazon and eBay and created the Wireless innovation Alliance to fight for TV white spaces for unlicensed wireless.