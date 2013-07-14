'Glee' Star Cory Monteith Dies at 31

Glee star Cory Monteith was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room on Saturday, according to multiple reports. He was 31.

Vancouver police did not provide a cause of death at a press conference, according to the reports, though foul play is not suspected. The actor had spent time in rehab for drug addiction earlier this year.

Monteith portrayed romantic lead Finn Hudson on the Fox musical dramedy since its first season in 2009. He won a Teen Choice Award for the role in 2011.

In a statement, the Glee executive producers, Fox and studio 20th Centry Fox Television said "We are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Cory was an exceptional talent and an even more exceptional person. He was a true joy to work with and we will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."