'Glee Project' Finale Hits Series Highs

Sunday's season finale of The Glee Project on Oxygen, which saw two contenders crowned in a

surprise twist, hit series highs in both total viewers and adults 18-49.

The episode drew 1.2 million total viewers, making it the

network's most-watched freshman series finale, according to Nielsen. The

viewership number was up 35% from last week's episode and grew 37% in the

A18-49 demo to 578,000 viewers.

The Glee Project

got off to a rocky start in the ratings when it first premiered on June 12,

attracting just 465,000 total viewers to its debut, decidedly below network

expectations for the Glee spinoff

reality competition series.

The ratings have grown every week since then though,

with Sunday's finale up 172% in total viewers and 174% in adults 18-49 from the

premiere numbers.