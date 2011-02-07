‘Glee' Marathon Hits High Note forOxygen

Capitalizing on the much-promoted

post-Super Bowl episode of Glee,

Oxygen scored its most-watched day in network history, drawing 4.4 million viewers for its 12-hour "Gleekend"

marathon on Saturday, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The network had its best 11

a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday time period averages in both total viewers (885,000) and

adults 18-49 (453,000). The 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. episodes drew more than

1 million viewers each.

"Glee and Oxygen

are a perfect fit and Saturday's ‘Gleekend' performance is just the beginning

of this brand partnership," said Jason Klarman, president, Oxygen Media in a

statement.

Oxygen, which owns the syndication rights to Glee, will premiere The Glee Project in June, an unscripted program that awards one

winner a seven-episode guest starring role on the third season of Fox's Glee.