'Glee' Leads Golden Globe Nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced

nominations for the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday morning.

Glee led the TV

categories with five nominations including best TV series comedy and acting

nods for Jane Lynch, Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison and Chris Colfer.

Emmy-favorite Modern

Family also made the best TV series comedy list, along with supporting

acting noms for Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet. 30 Rock and stars Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey each received nods, with

The Big Bang Theory, The Big C and Nurse Jackie filling out the nominees for best TV series comedy.

In dramas, Boardwalk

Empire, Dexter, The Good Wife and Mad Men each walked away with three nominations apiece, with those

titles plus rookie thriller The Walking

Dead rounding out the best TV series drama category.

Ricky Gervais will again host the Golden Globes this year,

which will air Sunday, Jan. 16 live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

A complete list of the TV nominees is below:

Best Supporting Actress in a series, mini-series or TV

movie: Hope Davis (The Special

Relationship), Jane Lynch (Glee),

Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire), Julia

Stiles (Dexter), Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

Best Actress in a TV series, comedy: Toni Collette (United States of Tara), Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Laura Linney (The Big C), Lea Michele (Glee)

Best TV movie or mini-series:Carlos, The Pacific, Pillars of the Earth, Temple Grandin, You Don't

Know Jack

Best Actor in a TV series comedy: Alec Baldwin (30 Rock), Steve Carell (The Office), Thomas Jane (Hung), Matthew Morrison (Glee), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)

Best Actress in a TV series drama: Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy), Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer)

Best Supporting Actor in a series, mini-series, or TV movie:

Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0), Chris

Colfer (Glee), Chris Noth (The Good Wife), Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), David Strathairn (Temple Grandin)

Best TV Series, comedy:30

Rock, The Big Bang Theory, The Big C, Glee, Modern Family, Nurse Jackie

Best Actor in a mini-series or TV Movie: Idris Elba (Luther), Ian McShane (Pillars of the Earth), Al Pacino (You Don't Know Jack), Dennis Quaid (The Special Relationship), Edgar Ramirez

(Carlos)

Best Actress in a mini-series or TV movie: Hayley Atwell

(Pillars of the Earth), Claire Danes (Temple Grandin), Judi Dench (Return to

Cranford), Romola Garai (Emma), Jennifer Love Hewitt (The Client List)

Best Actor in a TV series drama: Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Hugh Laurie (House)

Best TV Series, drama:Boardwalk

Empire, Dexter, The Good Wife, Mad Men, The Walking Dead