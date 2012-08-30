GLAAD's Network Responsibility Report Gives The CW, ShowtimeHigh Marks
Showtime received the highest grade from GLAAD's sixth
annual Network Responsibility Report, with 46% of its programming during the
2011-12 season considered "LBGT-inclusive," a 9% increase from the
previous year.
While Showtime came the closest, no network received a grade
of "excellent" this year.
Leading the broadcast networks was The CW, for the third
year in a row, with 29% of its programming LGBT-inclusive, although that was
down 4% from last year. ABC improved by 4% to rank second among broadcast with
27%, while Fox dropped to 24%, falling to third.
Although NBC improved by 4% to 19%, it wasn't enough to get
the network out of fourth. After receiving a passing grade for the first time
since 2007 last year, CBS failed to make the grade this year, with only 8% of
its programming LGBT-inclusive. It should be noted that NBC and CBS will
premiere comedies that feature same-sex relationships next month in The New
Normal and Partners, respectively.
ABC Family's programming dropped from 55% last year (the
most of any network), to 34% for the 2011-12 season, putting it in a tie for
second overall with FX and TNT. HBO was right behind with 33% of its
programming LBGT-inclusive. Rounding out the rest of the cable side was MTV
(23%), TLC (20%) and USA (17%).
TBS, for the fourth year in a row (5%), and History (3%)
also received a failing grade from the GLAAD study.
GLAAD's annual study measures the quantity, quality and
diversity of images of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals on
TV, among the five broadcast networks and top 10 cable nets.
