GLAAD: ABC Family, Showtime, MTV Get `Good' Grades For Inclusiveness

ABC Family was among several cable networks named as most inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) images and storylines, while HBO offers the most LGBT characters on-air, according to two separate GLAAD reports released Friday.

The 7th annual Network Responsibility Index, which rates networks on LGBT-inclusive content images and storylines, gave a "good" rating to ABC Family, which featured LGBT impressions or storylines in 50% of its original programming, according to the report. MTV and Showtime also received "good" marks, according to the report.

HBO, TLC, TNT and USA Network garnered "adequate" grades, while TBS and History generated "failing" grades, according to the organization.

