GLAAD: ABC Family, Fox Earn Top Grades for LGBT Content

ABC Family earned an excellent grade for its LGBT-inclusive programming while Fox earned the first ever top grade for a broadcast network, in a new GLAAD television report released Thursday.

GLAAD’s ninth Network Responsibility Index (NRI) report, which looks at LGBT-inclusive content that aired on five broadcast and 10 cable networks between June 2014 and May 2015, gave good grades to ABC, CW, FX, HBO, MTV and Showtime.

CBS, NBC, TLC, TNT and USA all received adequate grades, while A&E and History generated failing grades for its quality, quantity and diversity of LGBT representation on television, according to the report.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.