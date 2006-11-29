Givens and Harris Join MyNetworkTV

Two actresses who came to fame in 1980s TV series, Robin Givens (Head of the Class) and Mel Harris (thirtysomething), have joined the cast of MyNetworkTV’s Saints and Sinners. It is scheduled to launch a 13-week cycle in spring 2007.

Meanwhile, Natalie Martinez, who plays Michelle Miller on Fashion House, is currently the only cast member from MNT’s first pair of telenovela-inspired dramas to have signed on to do more. But her character will be different in Saints and Sinners.

On Dec. 6, MNT will unveil its next two new dramas: Wicked Wicked Games, starring Tatum O’Neal, and Watch Over Me, with Dayanara Torres, Casper Van Dien and Catherine Oxenberg.

Of the current crop, Desire has averaged a 0.3 rating/1 share among adults 18-49 season-to-date, while Fashion House is at a 0.4/1.