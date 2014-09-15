Gish Upped to VP, Animation, 20th Century Fox Television

Twentieth Century Fox Television has promoted Grant Gish to VP, animation, the studio announced Monday.

Gish has helped develop animated series Bob's Burgers and Bordertown for 20th Century Fox Television, and has worked on American Dad.

“Grant is a bright, talented executive who has been managing our hugely important animation development efforts, and this promotion recognizes the great work he’s been doing as we look to find that next big cartoon hit,” said 20th Century Fox Television president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis, to whom Gish will report. “He’s been laser-focused on identifying new and untapped talent, while at the same time building meaningful relationships with our established producers. I’m happy to announce his elevation to Vice President.”

Prior stints for Gish include Good Humor TV and a turn as an NBC page.