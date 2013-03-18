'Girls' Season Two Finale Down 37%

Sunday's finale of the second season of HBO's Girls drew

632,000 viewers for its initial 9 p.m. broadcast, a decline of 37% from the one

million that tuned in to last year's finale.

The finale was also down 27% from the season two premiere on

Jan. 14. Over three plays -- at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. -- the season finale

drew 1.1 million viewers (down 45%). The replays at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

garnered 311,000 and 187,000 viewers, respectively.

Girls had

a gross audience (linear plays, HBO On Demand/HBO Go and DVR) of 4.6 million

viewers, which was in line with its first season. The network stated that 27%

of Girls' gross audience comes via On Demand and HBO Go, the highest

proportion of any HBO series.