'Girls' Season Two Finale Down 37%
Sunday's finale of the second season of HBO's Girls drew
632,000 viewers for its initial 9 p.m. broadcast, a decline of 37% from the one
million that tuned in to last year's finale.
The finale was also down 27% from the season two premiere on
Jan. 14. Over three plays -- at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. -- the season finale
drew 1.1 million viewers (down 45%). The replays at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
garnered 311,000 and 187,000 viewers, respectively.
Girls had
a gross audience (linear plays, HBO On Demand/HBO Go and DVR) of 4.6 million
viewers, which was in line with its first season. The network stated that 27%
of Girls' gross audience comes via On Demand and HBO Go, the highest
proportion of any HBO series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.