‘Girls,’ ‘John Oliver’ Return on HBO Feb. 12

The sixth and final season of Girls returns to HBO Sunday, Feb. 12, leading into the fourth season premiere of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Created by and starring Lena Dunham, Girls depicts the “assorted humiliations and rare triumphs,” says HBO, of a group of women in their 20s. Dunham executive produces along with Judd Apatow, Jenni Konner, Ilene S. Landress, Murray Miller and Bruce Eric Kaplan.

Last Week Tonight offers Oliver’s satirical look at news and politics. Executive producers are Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor.

HBO is also debuting the comedy Crashing Sunday, Feb. 19. The show was created by and stars Pete Holmes as a standup comic who discovers that his wife is unfaithful. Artie Lange, Lauren Lapkus and T.J. Miller also star. Holmes and Judd Apatow exec produce the show.