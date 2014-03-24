'Girls' Finale Draws 1 Million Viewers

The season three finale for HBO's Girls drew 1 million viewers across three broadcasts Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The initial 10 p.m. broadcast drew 670,000 viewers, up from the 632,000 who tuned in to the first broadcast of the season two finale March 17, 2013.

Girls averaged 4.6 million gross viewers across platforms this season. A fourth season of the series is scheduled to begin production in 2015.