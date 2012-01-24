Gingrich Throws Down Debate Gauntlet

Mark

Newt Gingrich down as one person not suffering from televised debate fatigue

after the 19 Republican debates that will have been held following Thursday's.

At

a campaign stop in Florida Tuesday, the Republican

presidential hopeful said that if he wins the Florida primary next week he

expects to be the nominee; if that happens, he will challenge the President to

seven, three-hour debates with no moderator. Gingrich has been critical of the

media's coverage of the Republican race, including upbraiding CNN's John King,

moderator of last week's CNN-sponsored debate, for leading off with a question

about comments made by Gingrich's wife.

Gingrich

also said that if the President does not agree to do them, he will follow him

around campaign stops rebutting every speech he makes, citing the same strategy

by Abraham Lincoln in prompting Stephen Douglas to debate him. Gingrich pointed

out that after Douglas refused to debate, Lincoln took the same tack

until Douglas realized that the news coverage of his speeches

all wound up being about Lincoln's rebuttals.