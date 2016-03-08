Ginger Zee, Doug Flutie in New ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Former football star Doug Flutie, Good Morning America host Ginger Zee and thespian Mischa Barton are among the new Dancing With the Stars entrants when the new season starts March 21. The contestants were announced on ABC’s Good Morning America Tuesday.

Besides those three, the cast includes footballers Antonio Brown and Von Miller, actor/model Nyle DiMarco, actress Kim Fields, performer/former Donald Trump spouse Marla Maples, singer Wanya Morris, newsman Geraldo Rivera, former Full House cast member Jodie Sweetin and UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

It will be the 22nd edition of Dancing With the Stars.