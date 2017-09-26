Gina Degnan Hughes Named Fuse SVP of Marketing

Gina Degnan Hughes has joined Fuse Media as senior VP of marketing. She starts September 28 and will report to Michael Schwimmer, Fuse president and CEO.



Degnan Hughes spent more than a decade at AMC, where she was senior VP of marketing. She spearheaded campaigns for shows including The Walking Dead, Mad Men and Breaking Bad.



“Fuse Media stands at the intersection of high quality video programming and youth culture today, continuously expanding our content offerings and marketing to reach our audience on a wherever-whenever basis,” said Schwimmer. “Gina’s energy and intellect, combined with her excellent track record building audience awareness and engagement, make her a great fit for the Fuse team as we continue to grow our business.”



Fuse Media is an entertainment brand for multicultural youth. The network is available in approximately 70 million households.



Earlier in her career, Degnan Hughes was marketing director at History.