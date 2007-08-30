Gimme a C! CMT Greenlights High School Cheerleader

CMT has greenlit I Want to Look Like a High School Cheerleader Again, a reality makeover show that will take ten former cheerleaders and try to get them back into shape—and into their old uniforms.

Jay Johnson, the trainer for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, will lead the team trying to bring the contestants back to their high-school glory days. Johnson is no stranger to television, having appeared on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Wife Swap and HBO’s Hard Knocks.

"Every former athlete, at some point in their lives, looks back at their high school days and thinks 'Man, if I could be in THAT kind of shape again, to have ONE crack at feeling that energy, and that rush again, I'd do it in a heartbeat,’” said Bob Kusbit, head of development for CMT in a statement announcing the show. “We're giving some lucky women a chance to change their health, their attitude, their lives and relive those cheerleading glory days all over again. And after working with Jay the last couple of years, we know he is the perfect guy to make it all happen."

Contestants on the eight episode series will compete for a $50,000 top prize and a chance to perform in front of a live audience again.

Cheerleader is currently in production in Los Angeles and will debut on CMT in October.