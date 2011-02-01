Gigliotti Named President of Ad Sales at Scripps

Scripps Networks Interactive has promoted Steve Gigliotti to

president of national advertising sales and marketing.

Giglioitti, who had been executive VP, national ad sales, is

responsible for the strategic direction for all national ad sales activities

for Scripps' six cable networks as well as the company's 10 websites.

"Steve has built the best ad sales team in cable," said

John Lansing, president of Scripps Networks, in a statement. "Changes in media

and challenges to the economy have made the last couple of years among the

toughest we've seen in some time in the ad marketplace. But with Steve's

leadership, we were able to continue to deliver distinct and creative

opportunities across multiple platforms to deliver value for our advertising

partners and for Scripps Networks Interactive."

Prior to joining Scripps, Gigliotti was VP and general

manager of ABC affiliate WMAR-TV in Baltimore, Md. He started his career in

Philadelphia where he worked in local radio sales. Later, he joined CBS radio

before moving on to local CBS television sales, and eventually national

television sales in New York. He left the network to become VP and general

manager of KCBS-TV in Los Angeles. He then moved to Sacramento where he

held the position of VP/general manager of KOVR-TV until moving to WMAR-TV in

Baltimore.