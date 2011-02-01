Gigliotti Named President of Ad Sales at Scripps
Scripps Networks Interactive has promoted Steve Gigliotti to
president of national advertising sales and marketing.
Giglioitti, who had been executive VP, national ad sales, is
responsible for the strategic direction for all national ad sales activities
for Scripps' six cable networks as well as the company's 10 websites.
"Steve has built the best ad sales team in cable," said
John Lansing, president of Scripps Networks, in a statement. "Changes in media
and challenges to the economy have made the last couple of years among the
toughest we've seen in some time in the ad marketplace. But with Steve's
leadership, we were able to continue to deliver distinct and creative
opportunities across multiple platforms to deliver value for our advertising
partners and for Scripps Networks Interactive."
Prior to joining Scripps, Gigliotti was VP and general
manager of ABC affiliate WMAR-TV in Baltimore, Md. He started his career in
Philadelphia where he worked in local radio sales. Later, he joined CBS radio
before moving on to local CBS television sales, and eventually national
television sales in New York. He left the network to become VP and general
manager of KCBS-TV in Los Angeles. He then moved to Sacramento where he
held the position of VP/general manager of KOVR-TV until moving to WMAR-TV in
Baltimore.
