Supporters of FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn Gang Up on Hill
More than 200 groups sign letter calling for a vote
Supporters of Gigi Sohn’s nomination to the Federal Communications Commission have gotten together on a letter to congressional leaders, clearly hoping that the weight of their collective call for action can move a needle that has been stuck for well over a year.
The nomination of Sohn, a former top counselor to Obama-era FCC chair Tom Wheeler and the onetime head of public-interest group Public Knowledge, failed to secure enough votes in committee to get a floor vote. Thus the FCC remains at a political tie and unable to take up Democratic priorities that might not fly with Republicans.
In a letter dated Oct. 14, almost 250 groups, mostly public interest groups but also including Dish, NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association, INCOMPAS and the Rural Wireless Association, told Senate leaders from both parties that she should get a floor vote before Congress adjourns.
“We call on the Senate to give the consideration that is due to this highly-qualified individual, who has dedicated her career to ensuring consumers have access to communications services available to everybody, regardless of income, race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, geography or political viewpoint,” they wrote. “Her life’s work is the embodiment of the FCC's mission, and we simply cannot have a less-than-fully functioning FCC to persist any longer.”
The FCC has been without the Democratic majority secured with President Joe Biden’s election for more than a year and a half, leaving it to tackle bipartisan issues but not such hot-button topics as the return of net neutrality rules, which both of the current Democratic FCC commissioners and Biden support; Universal Service reform; and potential reregulation of broadcast ownership deregulated under Republican Trump-era FCC chairman Ajit Pai.
Sohn would be the first former civil society group activist — she headed Public Knowledge — to sit on the commission, which has featured any number of former lobbyists, including chairmen, from both parties. She would also be the first openly LGBTQ person to sit on the commission.
While Sohn brings a wealth of experience, including as a former top adviser to Wheeler, she also brings some baggage that vexes Republicans as well as cable and broadcast entities, including her support of Title II-based net neutrality rules; her association with streaming service Locast, which broadcasters successfully sued over copyright issues; and her past criticism of some big media players, notably Fox News Channel. ■
