Sohn Named Counselor to Chairman Wheeler

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has named Gigi Sohn, who has been adviser to the chairman, as counselor to the chairman as well.

She will continue to be his point person with third-party stakeholders, which include public interest groups, one of which she was formerly the head, but she will now represent the chairman at "a variety of public forums across the country."

“Gigi has been an invaluable contributor to our work at the Commission,” Wheeler said in announcing the move. “I greatly value her wise counsel and am proud of her work representing my office both in Washington and across the country.”

He also announced, officially, that Emmaka Porchea-Veneszee, who had been executive assistant to the executive director of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, had joined his office as a confidential assistant.