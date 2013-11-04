Gigi Sohn Joining FCC

Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn has resigned and will be joining the FCC, Public Knowledge said.

Sohn has been named special counsel for external affairs for new FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler.

Sohn last week had been rumored to be heading the FCC's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau but had told B&C/Multi she was not interested in that job.

Apparently she was interested in advising the chairman, who was sworn in Nov. 4.

"I leave Public Knowledge with a mixture of sadness and great pride," Sohn said in a statement. "In late 2001, I started the organization with a tiny budget and free office space in Dupont Circle. Now Public Knowledge has 17 full time employees and more importantly, has a reputation as an effective, thoughtful and pragmatic communications and technology policy advocacy organization. In addition, Public Knowledge is known for training and giving opportunities to young public interest advocates, many of whom stay with the organization for years. The PK staff is like family to me, and I will miss our daily interactions. "

Sohn's last day will be Nov. 8, but she will not be actively participating between now and then.

Public Knowledge announced that VP Michael Weinberg and COO Brooke Hunter will be acting co-presidents of the organization.

Wheeler is expected to make other appointments Monday.