Gibson Signing Off From 'ABC World News' Dec. 18

Charles Gibson will sign off from World News Dec. 18.

Diane Sawyer will officially move into the anchor chair in

January, though ABC News has not made an announcement about her start date. But

according to sources at ABC News, Sawyer plans to give herself a soft launch at

World News by anchoring the broadcast on Dec. 21 and 22 before leaving for the

holidays.

An announcement about who will succeed Sawyer at Good

Morning America

is expected in the coming weeks.

Gibson has anchored World News since May 2006. Prior to

that, he co-anchored GMA with Sawyer.

Gibson came to ABC News in 1975 from Television News

Inc. (TVN), a syndicated news service. From 1970 to 1973 he was an anchor and

reporter for WJLA-TV (then WMAL-TV), the ABC affiliate in Washington, DC.

Prior to joining WJLA-TV, he had been news director for WLVA-TV and Radio in Lynchburg, Virginia.

His first job in broadcasting was Washington

producer for RKO Network in 1966.

In a post on the World Newser blog, Jon Banner, the

executive producer of World News, wrote that Gibson's last week would

include a walk down memory lane.

"We're going to spend a good deal of time during his

final week on the air looking back at the stories Charlie covered, hearing

again from some of the remarkable people he interviewed, and paying tribute to

our friend and colleague, and the enormous contribution he has made to ABC News

over the last three decades," wrote Banner.