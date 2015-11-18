‘Ghost Hunters’, ‘Paranormal Witness’ Get Syfy Pickups

Syfy is hardly giving up the ghost, as Ghost Hunters will return next year for season 11 and Paranormal Witness for season 5, each getting a 13-episode order for 2016. Both series have their season finales Nov. 18.

Ghost Hunters is produced by Craig Piligian's Pilgrim Studios (Fast N' Loud, Street Outlaws, The Ultimate Fighter). Piligian, Mike Nichols, Thomas Thayer and Alan David are executive producers.

Paranormal Witness: True Terror is produced by Raw TV (The Imposter, Locked Up Abroad and Gold Rush). The executive producer is Mark Lewis, series producer is Crispin Reece, and supervising producer is Simon Mills.