Ghetto Film School Names D'Alba Chairman

Greg D'Alba, executive VP and COO of CNN advertising sales, has been named chairman of the board of the Ghetto Film School.

D'Alba, who continues with CNN, has been on the Ghetto Film School's board for five years and helped the group achieve a record setting fundraising year in 2010.

Ghetto Film School, non-profit organization in the South Bronx, was formed to educate and develop the next generation of American storytellers. In partnership with the New York City Department of Education, GFS opened the nation's first film high school, The Cinema School, in 2009.

D'Alba succeeds Evan Shapiro, president of IFC and Sundance Channel, who oversaw the organization's growth for three years.

"We are thrilled to have Greg lead our organization," Joe Hall, GFS founder and president, said in a statement. "He is widely known for his extraordinary record reshaping how business works with and reflects our changing society. He is going to make a big impact for both GFS students and creative industries with his skill in forging unique partnerships and opportunities. "

"It's an honor and a privilege for me to step up as the new chairman of GFS," D'Alba said, "and I also see it as a major responsibility, one that I take very seriously. Our team at GFS has worked hard over the past ten years to establish a tradition of excellence, and I'm looking forward to carrying on that tradition in the months and years to come."