‘Getting On’ Renewed for Third, Final Season

HBO has renewed comedy Getting On for a third and final season, the network announced Monday.

Production on the six-episode season will begin this year.

Getting On averaged 1.6 million total viewers per episode in digital and time-shifted viewing, according to HBO, making it one of the network’s more modestly rated comedies. It was renewed for a second season in February 2014, as was fellow freshman Looking, while similarly rated comedies Family Tree and Hello Ladies were not picked up. (Hello Ladies would receive a movie-special finale send-off).

Big Love’s Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer executive produce Getting On with Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Geoff Atkinson, Jo Brand, Joanna Scanlan and Vicki Pepperdine. The HBO series was based on the BBC series created by Brand, Scanlan and Pepperdine.