Gervais To Reprise Golden Globes Gig

British comedian Ricky Gervais will go for more laughs at the 2011 Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced April 28 that Gervais will return to host the ceremony for a second year.

The Globes will air on NBC Jan. 16 and take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Gervais gave the show a lift this year, with a 12% increase in viewers to 17 million.

"I can't believe they invited me back after awful things I said," Gervais said in a statement. "Let's see how far I can go this time."