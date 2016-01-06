Gervais Film ‘Special Correspondents’ Debuts on Netflix in April
Special Correspondents, a feature film starring Ricky Gervais and Eric Bana, will premiere April 29 exclusively to Netflix members. Gervais, host of the Golden Globes Jan. 10, wrote and directed the picture, about a struggling New York radio journalist whose decadent lifestyle has hindered his career. His job on the line, he fakes front-line war reports from his hideout above a restaurant in Queens.
Besides Bana, the film stars Vera Farmiga, Kelly Macdonald, Kevin Pollak and America Ferrera, among others.
Special Correspondents is a co-production between Bron Studios and Unanimous Entertainment. Producers are Gervais, Unanimous’ Chris Coen, Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Manuel Munz and Larry Sanitsky. Jason Cloth and Ron McLeod are executive producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.