Gervais Film ‘Special Correspondents’ Debuts on Netflix in April

Special Correspondents, a feature film starring Ricky Gervais and Eric Bana, will premiere April 29 exclusively to Netflix members. Gervais, host of the Golden Globes Jan. 10, wrote and directed the picture, about a struggling New York radio journalist whose decadent lifestyle has hindered his career. His job on the line, he fakes front-line war reports from his hideout above a restaurant in Queens.

Besides Bana, the film stars Vera Farmiga, Kelly Macdonald, Kevin Pollak and America Ferrera, among others.

Special Correspondents is a co-production between Bron Studios and Unanimous Entertainment. Producers are Gervais, Unanimous’ Chris Coen, Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Manuel Munz and Larry Sanitsky. Jason Cloth and Ron McLeod are executive producers.