Gerszke Joins Ad Tech Firm MediaMath as President

Advertising technology company MediaMath has named Konrad Gerszke as president.

Gerszke, most recently group president of Nielsen lead markets, will be responsible for all corporate functions including product development, data science and engineering and report to chairman and CEO Joe Zawadzki.

Michael Lamb, who had been president of MediaMath, left the company last year.

"We're really fortunate to gain a leader with Konrad's scaled, practical and proven operational expertise as well as his ability to affect change at a global scale," said Zawadzki. "As we accelerate the work we've begun towards the creation of an accountable and addressable supply chain, I am confident Konrad is the right leader to help us move MediaMath into its next phase of growth."

Before Nielsen, Gerszke spent 13 years at McKinsey, where he was a a partner.

"I'm humbled and excited by the tremendous opportunity in front of us to capture and drive innovation across a more than $300 billion market, pioneering technology-led innovation across the digital advertising world," said Gerszke. "The company is well-positioned to continue leading the evolution of the programmatic industry, and I look forward to joining the stellar leadership team at MediaMath to drive even greater operational rigor across the business, globally."