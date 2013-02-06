George R.R. Martin Signs Two-Year Overall Deal With HBO

George R.R. Martin, the author behind HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones has signed a two-year

overall deal with the network.

The agreement will keep Martin as coexecutive producer on Game of Thrones for another two years.

Martin will also develop and produce other projects for HBO. Game of Thrones is based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

The HBO drama averaged a gross audience of 10.4 million

viewers per episode across all platforms. The June 3 finale averaged a

series-best 4.2 million viewers for its 9 p.m.

premiere and 5.1 million viewers across two plays.

Game of Thrones

premieres its third season March 31.