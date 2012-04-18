George Lopez to Host Fox Reality Dating Series

Fox has tapped entertainer George Lopez as host of its new

reality dating series, Take Me Out.

The series, premiering June 7, will put competing bachelors as

they seek to impress the 30 female contestants. Lopez previously hosted his own

late-night talk show on TBS, Lopez

Tonight, which was canceled in August 2011; he also spent six seasons on

his eponymous sitcom.

"George's amazing energy, spirit and incredible comedic

timing make him the perfect host for Take

Me Out," said executive producer Jeff Apploff.

Lopez added: "I am thrilled to be hosting such an

entertaining new series," said Lopez. "Anything can happen on a show like Take Me Out and I'm looking forward to

the excitement."