George Lopez to Host Fox Reality Dating Series
Fox has tapped entertainer George Lopez as host of its new
reality dating series, Take Me Out.
The series, premiering June 7, will put competing bachelors as
they seek to impress the 30 female contestants. Lopez previously hosted his own
late-night talk show on TBS, Lopez
Tonight, which was canceled in August 2011; he also spent six seasons on
his eponymous sitcom.
"George's amazing energy, spirit and incredible comedic
timing make him the perfect host for Take
Me Out," said executive producer Jeff Apploff.
Lopez added: "I am thrilled to be hosting such an
entertaining new series," said Lopez. "Anything can happen on a show like Take Me Out and I'm looking forward to
the excitement."
