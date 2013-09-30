George Karl Joining ESPN As NBA Studio Analyst

ESPN has signed former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl as an NBA analyst.

Karl will appear across multiple ESPN platforms including SportsCenter, NBA Coast 2 Coast and NBA Tonight. He makes his debut on the 11 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter on Oct. 5.

"I'm excited to be back at ESPN and to offer the insights that I've gathered from 25 years of coaching," said Karl. "It's going to be a fun season ahead and I'm looking forward to sharing it with our viewers."

Before coaching the Nuggets, Karl served as an ESPN NBA studio analyst during the 2003-2004 NBA season.

Karl was named the 2012-13 NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Nuggets – the third youngest NBA team – to a 57-25 record. Karl has 1,131 career victories, making him sixth on the all-time win list for NBA coaches. Karl also had coaching stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle Supersonics, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.