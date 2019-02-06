Geoff Stier Named Showtime Senior VP of Original Programming

Geoff Stier has joined Showtime Networks as senior VP of original programming. He was previously at Paramount Pictures, where he was executive VP of production. Stier will help develop and shepherd original comedies, dramas and limited series for Showtime, and will be based on the West Coast.

“Geoff Stier is one of the film world’s finest executives, universally respected for his extensive production experience, deep filmmaker relationships and great eye for distinctive, high-quality material,” said Amy Israel, executive VP, scripted programming, Showtime. “In an era when premium television in general – and Showtime specifically – is at the forefront of groundbreaking, cinematic storytelling, Geoff is a meaningful addition to our outstanding team of original programming executives.”

Stier will report to Israel.

At Paramount Pictures, he supervised development and production of True Grit, The Dictator, World WarZ and Annihilation, among other films. Before moving to the main studio, Stier was senior VP, production and development at Paramount Vantage. He also was executive producer for Forty Shades of Blue.

Prior to joining Paramount Vantage, Stier was a producer for Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella’s Mirage Enterprises from 1992 to 2002.