‘General Hospital' Leads Daytime Emmy Winners
ABC's General Hospital received the most wins at the 39th
Daytime Emmy Awards Saturday night, notching five wins including best drama
series during the ceremony telecast on HLN.
The soap also won for drama series directing team, lead
actor in a drama series (Anthony Geary), supporting actor in a drama series
(Jonathan Jackson) and supporting actress in a drama series (Nancy Lee Grahn).
NBC's Days of Our Lives won two awards for writing in a
drama series and younger actor in a drama series for Chandler Massey. CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless each picked up a trophy a
piece for Bold's Heather Tom for lead actress in a drama series and Young's
Christel Khalil for younger actress in a drama series.
The Dr. Oz Show won for best talk show -- informative while
best talk show -- entertainment went to Live! With Regis and Kelly, whose Philbin
(who departed the show last November) and Ripa won for best talk show host.
NBC's Today received what's sure to be a welcome win, beating out ABC's Good Morning America for best
morning show amid its ratings challenges and reports that co-anchor Ann Curry is
preparing to exit the show.
Jeopardy! took the trophy for best game show and Todd Newton
for best game show host for Family Game Night. Bobby Flay's Barbeque Addiction
won for best culinary program and Sandra Lee was named best culinary/lifestyle
host for her program Semi-Homemade Cooking.
The full list of winners is available at emmyonline.tv.
