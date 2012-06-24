‘General Hospital' Leads Daytime Emmy Winners

ABC's General Hospital received the most wins at the 39th

Daytime Emmy Awards Saturday night, notching five wins including best drama

series during the ceremony telecast on HLN.

The soap also won for drama series directing team, lead

actor in a drama series (Anthony Geary), supporting actor in a drama series

(Jonathan Jackson) and supporting actress in a drama series (Nancy Lee Grahn).

NBC's Days of Our Lives won two awards for writing in a

drama series and younger actor in a drama series for Chandler Massey. CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless each picked up a trophy a

piece for Bold's Heather Tom for lead actress in a drama series and Young's

Christel Khalil for younger actress in a drama series.

The Dr. Oz Show won for best talk show -- informative while

best talk show -- entertainment went to Live! With Regis and Kelly, whose Philbin

(who departed the show last November) and Ripa won for best talk show host.

NBC's Today received what's sure to be a welcome win, beating out ABC's Good Morning America for best

morning show amid its ratings challenges and reports that co-anchor Ann Curry is

preparing to exit the show.

Jeopardy! took the trophy for best game show and Todd Newton

for best game show host for Family Game Night. Bobby Flay's Barbeque Addiction

won for best culinary program and Sandra Lee was named best culinary/lifestyle

host for her program Semi-Homemade Cooking.

The full list of winners is available at emmyonline.tv.