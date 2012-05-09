'General Hospital' Leads Daytime Emmy Nominations
ABC's General Hospital
received the most Daytime Emmy nods with 23, as the nominations for the 39th
annual awards show were announced on the Today
show Wednesday morning.
PBS' Sesame Street and
CBS' The Young and the Restless each
received 16 nods, with NBC's Days of Our
Lives close behind with 15. The Ellen
DeGeneres Show earned 12 nominations while CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC's defunct All My Children and One Life
to Live all saw 11 apiece.
ABC led the network totals with 56 nominations, followed by
PBS with 51, syndication with 46, Nickelodeon with 40, CBS with 33, NBC with
24, The Hub with 14 and Food Network with 12.
The Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented on June 23 at the
Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The National Academy of
Television Arts & Sciences is still negotiating for a telecast partner,
possibly HLN.
Below are the nominees in some of the top categories. A full
list of nominees can be found at www.emmyonline.tv.
Outstanding Drama Series: All My Children (ABC), Days
of Our Lives (NBC), General Hospital
(ABC), The Young and the Restless
(CBS)
Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show: BrainSurge (Nickelodeon), Cash Cab (Discovery Channel), Jeopardy! (syndicated), Let's Make a Deal (CBS), Wheel of Fortune (syndicated), Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
(syndicated)
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program: America's Court with Judge Ross (syndicated), Judge Joe Brown (syndicated), Last
Shot with Judge Gunn (syndicated), We
the People with Gloria Allred (syndicated)
Outstanding Morning program: Good Morning America (ABC), Today
Show (NBC)
Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated), Live with Regis and Kelly (syndicated), The Talk (CBS), The View
(ABC)
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: Anderson (syndicated), The
Dr. Oz Show (syndicated), The Doctors
(syndicated)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.