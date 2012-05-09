'General Hospital' Leads Daytime Emmy Nominations

ABC's General Hospital

received the most Daytime Emmy nods with 23, as the nominations for the 39th

annual awards show were announced on the Today

show Wednesday morning.

PBS' Sesame Street and

CBS' The Young and the Restless each

received 16 nods, with NBC's Days of Our

Lives close behind with 15. The Ellen

DeGeneres Show earned 12 nominations while CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC's defunct All My Children and One Life

to Live all saw 11 apiece.

ABC led the network totals with 56 nominations, followed by

PBS with 51, syndication with 46, Nickelodeon with 40, CBS with 33, NBC with

24, The Hub with 14 and Food Network with 12.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented on June 23 at the

Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The National Academy of

Television Arts & Sciences is still negotiating for a telecast partner,

possibly HLN.

Below are the nominees in some of the top categories. A full

list of nominees can be found at www.emmyonline.tv.

Outstanding Drama Series: All My Children (ABC), Days

of Our Lives (NBC), General Hospital

(ABC), The Young and the Restless

(CBS)

Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show: BrainSurge (Nickelodeon), Cash Cab (Discovery Channel), Jeopardy! (syndicated), Let's Make a Deal (CBS), Wheel of Fortune (syndicated), Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

(syndicated)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program: America's Court with Judge Ross (syndicated), Judge Joe Brown (syndicated), Last

Shot with Judge Gunn (syndicated), We

the People with Gloria Allred (syndicated)

Outstanding Morning program: Good Morning America (ABC), Today

Show (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated), Live with Regis and Kelly (syndicated), The Talk (CBS), The View

(ABC)

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: Anderson (syndicated), The

Dr. Oz Show (syndicated), The Doctors

(syndicated)