Gemini Division Blasts Off Aug. 18

The NBC Universal Digital Studio announced that its first original Web series, Gemini Division, starring Rosario Dawson, will make its multiplatform premiere Aug. 18.

The series will debut simultaneously on NBC.com, SCIFI.COM, GeminiDivision.com and on a number of video-on-demand and mobile platforms.

Gemini Division was first announced back in April, when the new-media studio was announced. The company said at the time that corporate sponsors such as Intel, Microsoft and UPS would be written into the story, about a homicide detective in New York searching for her fiancée’s murderer, all with a science-fiction twist.

In addition to streaming, the 50-episode series will be available for download through Amazon Unbox and Microsoft’s Xbox Live Marketplace and Zune.